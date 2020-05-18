2 hours ago

Gospel musician Patience Nyarko has come under immense criticism by Ghanaian social media users following her 'infamous' comment about singer Joe Mettle.

The Wafom Kwan hitmaker appearing on Onua TV's weekend entertainment show dubbed Anigye Mmre Saturday, May 16, 2020, said Ghanaians have overhyped Joe Mettle when in the actual sense, he has no such peak when it comes to composing songs in this country.

According to her, Mettle would not be able to find his rhythm should the Church of Pentecost and the Methodist Church bare Ghanaian gospel artistes from using songs that belong to them.

“...How many English songs has Joe Mettle composed in this country? Let Pentecost and Methodist come out with a directive that no musician should sing their songs, I tell you he will fall”, said Patience Nyarko.

However, her assertions were not entirely welcomed by all as some have returned the fire 'back to the sender'.

While some say Patience' behavior on the show depicted that of a witchcraft, others believe she should not be a subject for discussion because Joe Mettle is not her class in the Ministry.

Read some of the comments below: