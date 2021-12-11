7 hours ago

Outspoken Ghanaian broadcaster and musician, Abubakar Ahmed, professionally known as Blakk Rasta is out with his own opinion on the controversial E-Levy captured in the 2022 budget by the Akufo-Addo government.

Appearing on the GTV Breakfast Show to give his submission on the subject, the Zylofon FM presenter stated that the government should find creative ways of taxing the people rather than introducing the E-Levy.

“It is a terrible act, E-Levy is a cheap way of enslaving Ghanaians. We already have taxes, and find other creative ways of taxing people” he said. The Musician is also not happy that road tolls were scrapped.

“All of a sudden road tolls are gone, because everyone uses mobile phones right now, you see the people providing us services are charging us, and you [government] come providing us with no service at all, you want to charge me on top”.

Blakk Rasta further indicated that the E-levy has other intentions, adding that he does not get tired of criticizing politicians and if he does his sons will not forgive him.

“Eii no, get tired? My sons will beat me up in the next 40, 50 years, they will call me weakling, they will call me a father who was a sell-out,” he added.