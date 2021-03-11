1 hour ago

Interim coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith says they had to win their outstanding matchday 15 clash against King Faisal on Wednesday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman due to their position on the league.

He says Kotoko were determined to win the game.

Kotoko defeated city neighbours King Faisal by a solitary Naby Keita goal in the dying embers of the game.

Coach Smith says they were hell bent on securing all the three points.

“We planned of winning this match because it was an outstanding match and aside from that our position wasn’t good for us.”

There was controversy when midfielder Habib Mohammed was taken off in the first half with the player throwing tantrums.

“I thought he could play there for us to observe how king Faisal will approach the game. The quality of the players at my disposal I thought he was the perfect player to play there. But his passes were slow.”

Kotoko have moved fourth on the league log with an outstanding game against Bechem United.