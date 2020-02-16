3 hours ago

The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has announced a call for entries to the prestigious Roger Hatchuel Student Academy 2020 global student competition to unearth the next generation of creative talents.

The Roger Hatchuel Student Academy, an undergraduate competition and showcase for creative and inspirational thinking, is run in collaboration with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

This year, Ghana has been included among the key countries to participate and the AAG, which has been mandated to conduct the selection process, is calling on students in tertiary institutions pursuing media, advertising and creative communications courses to submit entries.

Competition entries are invited from students across Ghana and entrants will go through a rigorous shortlisting process, with the winning idea being showcased at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France.

Commenting on the competition’s emphasis on creativity, President of the AAG, Mr. Torgbor Mensah said “We are thrilled that Cannes Lions will be seeking out young creative talent in Ghana. Our mission is to reward creativity and strategic thinking that has been developed locally and we encourage as many students to submit their entries for review”.

The Academy is the ideal place to experience the diversity of having students from 32 countries working together while enhancing your professional skills and tertiary institutions are urged to encourage students to venture out and tap into the birthplace of creative change and participate in this life changing opportunity.

The Roger Hatchuel Academy is a student learning programme designed to introduce students to the advertising industry and help them kick-start their careers. During the past decade, the Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity has launched the careers of many of the world’s celebrated creatives.

“We extend an invitation to all young creatives, to embrace their creative curiosity, create without self-doubt, and along that journey build their creative confidence to represent Ghana on the international stage”, added Mr. Torgbor Mensah.

The project seeks to create awareness of the AAG and Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity partnership and its bid to promote diversity in creativity. Submission of entries can be made through [email protected] latest Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Source: myjoyonline