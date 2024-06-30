2 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku has sealed a transfer move to Bundesliga II side FC Kaiserslautern.

"The HSV and FC Kaiserslautern have reached an agreement on the transfer of Aaron Opoku. The contract of the homegrown HSV player was due to end on 30/06/24, and there will be a fee paid to take him out of his current deal." Hamburg SV announced

The Hamburg-born Opoku, played for the Hamburg academy from 2011 where he worked his away up until U21s, making 23 regionaliga appearances.

Following loan spells to FC. Hansa Rostock, SSV Jahn Regensburg and latterly Vfl Osnbrück, Aaron joined the Hamburg first team to prepare for the 2022/23 season.

He made four appearances at the start of this season notching 80 minutes from the bench.

"Aaron approached us with his desire to transfer," explains HSV board member Jonas Boldt. "We then analysed his sporting situation and prospects together in very open talks and came to the conclusion that it made sense for all concerned to accept the offer from 1. FCK. We wish Aaron all the best for his sporting and private future." Opoku also wishes his youth club only the best: "I went through many youth teams at HSV and became a professional there. I would like to thank everyone who played a part in that. I wish the club all the best."