2 hours ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Prosper Nartey Ogum has heaped praises on his goalkeeper Razak Abalora for keeping a clean sheet in their hard fought victory against Bibiani Gold Stars on Friday.

A second half strike from the sensational Isaac Oppong was enough for the porcupine warriors as they run away with all the three points and made it three out of three.

It was not all rosy as the club weathered the torrential storm that came their way from the impressive home side who will rue their missed chances and the inspired form which Razak Abalora was in on the day.

Asante Kotoko have now made it three wins from three and have kept two clean sheets in their last three matches.

Speaking after the game the former WAFA gaffer was full of praise for the former Black Stars goalkeeper for his exploits.

“As for Razak[Abalora], that’s why he is part of the team."

“That’s his responsibility. When the last line of defence is beaten, it is his responsibility to keep the team in the game and that’s exactly what he did both in the first half and in the second half."

“And kudos to him, I like his confidence, I like his bravery and I like his judgement and anticipation. He is great, he is a wonderful goalkeeper.”

Kotoko will on match day four play against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.