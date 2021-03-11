17 minutes ago

Its bad new for Ghana and the Black Star technical team as first choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori may be out of the AFCON 2022 double header matches against South Africa Sao Tome and Principe later this month.

The player suffered an injury when Orlando Pirates met ES Setif in the CAF Champions League group stage match played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Richard Ofori who plays for Orlando Pirates was stretched off the pitch after 12 minutes after he sustained an injury after taking a long goal kick.

He immediately called for medical attention and after lengthy attention from the medical team he was substituted for his understudy Siyabonga Mpontshane.

As it is normally said when one door shuts another opens, Ofori's injury may have opened the doors for one of Razak Abalora or Richard Ofori Antwi to get the chance to keep post for the Black Stars in their crunch AFCON qualifier against South Africa later this month.

The duo have been in sensational form for their respective clubs in the Ghana Premier League and may be rewarded for their efforts should Richard Ofori not be fit in time for the upcoming game.

They will have to fight over the number one slot when Ghana faces South Africa on March 25 at the FNB Stadium.

Ghana will then face Sao Tome and Principe three days later after taking on South