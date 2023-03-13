2 hours ago

Accra Lions midfielder Abass Samari Salifu has been named as the NASCO Player of the Month for February, 2023.

Samari beats off competition from three other players including Francis Andy Kumi, Hafiz Wontah Konkoni and Steven Mukwala Desse.

Abass Samari put up an impressive performance in the month of February after scoring four goals in four matches and winning three NASCO player of the match awards.

For his reward, he will receive a 43 inch NASCO Television set from our sponsors Electroland Ghana Limited.