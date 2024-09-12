4 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah has drawn parallels between his playing style and that of Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal following his recent move to the Spanish club.

Issah, who has signed a one-season deal with Barcelona with an option for a permanent transfer, shared his thoughts during his unveiling alongside fellow Ghanaian David Oduro.

The 19-year-old joins Barcelona after an outstanding season with Dreams FC, where he notably impressed in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Reflecting on his transfer, Issah expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to join a club he has long admired.

"It's a great feeling and a massive joy for me. I have been supporting this club for a very long time since childhood, and being here, being part of this club, I am very grateful to my management, my team, and for all the work they have done.

I can't wait to get started," Issah stated enthusiastically.

Issah also compared his style of play to that of Barcelona’s talented youngster Lamine Yamal, emphasizing his left-footed attacking prowess.

"I describe myself as a Lamine Yamal type of player — left-footed, who likes shooting and attacking. Yes, that’s how Aziz is," he said, underlining his confidence and ambition.

His self-comparison reflects a strong belief in his abilities as he prepares to make his mark with Barcelona B.

Issah is determined to catch the eye of first-team manager Hansi Flick and is eager to contribute to the club's future successes.