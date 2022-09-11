5 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored a goal and provided an assist for his Portuguese side Rio Ave in their 3-2 defeat to Braga.

The red-hot striker's goal was not enough as his side ended up on the losing side after conceding three early goals.

Braga shot into the lead with a goal from Al Musrati in the 11th minute before Medeiros added another goal in the 25th minute.

The away side rounded up the scores in the 69th minute with Ricardo Horta the goal scorer to make it 3-0 for Braga.

First Ghanaian player Emmanuel Boateng reduced the deficit for Rio Ave with an assist from his compatriot Abdul Aziz Yakubu in the 81st minute before Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored his fourth goal of the season in for Rio Ave in the 87th minute to make it 3-2.

With a goal and an assist against Braga today, Abdul Aziz Yakubu has been directly involved in six goals in games for Rio

