Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu showcased his prowess on the field, scoring a crucial goal for Rio Ave in their commanding 3-0 victory over Gil Vicente in match-week 28 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Rio Ave put on a stellar performance to secure the much-needed win, ending their four-game winless streak, which included four consecutive draws.

Joao Teixeira opened the scoring for Rio Ave, followed by Abdul Aziz Yakubu's goal from the penalty spot, and Joca sealed the victory with a goal in the second half.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu's contribution to the team's success highlights his impact since returning from his loan spell at Chinese side Wuhan Three Town.

With five goals in twelve appearances, the 25-year-old has proven to be a valuable asset for Rio Ave.

Currently positioned 11th in the league table with 29 points, Rio Ave will look to build on this momentum as they prepare to face CF Estrela in their next fixture.

With Abdul Aziz Yakubu in fine form, Rio Ave aims to climb further up the standings and continue their quest for success in the Primeira Liga.