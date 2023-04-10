52 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored on his debut as he helped his new side Wuhan Three Towns win the Chinese Super Cup.

His side defeated Shandong Taishan 2-0 on Saturday to win the 2023 Chinese Super Cup at the Hankou Cultural Sports Centre.

The Ghanaian who was scoring for fun in Portugal for Rio Ave made the switch to China in January and played his first game for his new club.

It took the prolific striker just ten minutes to open the scores as he powered home a cross to make it 1-0 for his side.

Wuhan Three Towns wrapped up the win in the 56th minute as Xie Pengfei made it 2-0 as they won the trophy.

The 24-year-old lasted for 90 minutes in Wuhan Three Towns' historic win over Shandong Taishan in the Super Cup.

Yakubu had a transfer move to Egyptian side Al Ahly fall through before sealing a loan switch to the Chinese side in January.