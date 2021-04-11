51 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu continued his hot goal scoring streak in the Portuguese second tier league.

The prolific poacher scored the second goal in Estoril's 3-1 win over Vilafranquense at home.

Rosier Loreintz opened the scoring for the home side in a hugely one sided game in the 31st minute of the game.

A minute later the Ghanaian striker added the second goal after he was set up by Vidigal for his eleventh goal of the season in 23 appearances.

The away side reduced the deficit with what turned out to be the consolation goal in the 71st minute through Rodrigo Rodrigues.

Estoril restored their two goal lead late in the game as Harramiz Quieta Ferreira Soares added the third goal in the 87th minute.

Yakubu was substituted late in the game by Andre.