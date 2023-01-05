22 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu's potential move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly is in jeopardy according to reports emanating from the Portuguese press.

The Egyptian press says that the forward failed the medical exams and is going to undergo a new round of tests.

The transfer of Yakubu Aziz to Al-Ahly, from Egypt, is at risk after the Ghanaian striker allegedly failed the medical tests carried out this Wednesday, according to the Egyptian press through Portuguese news outlet Ojogo.

The deal could fetch Rio Ave 2.5 million euros but is now under threat of collapse by the player's alleged physical problems.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian has a history of injuries that worries Al-Ahly officials.

Already in the past, when he was playing for Vitoria Guimarães, Aziz saw a transfer to Qarabag frustrated for clinical reasons.

In 2017, while playing for Vizela, Aziz suffered a torn ligament in his left knee, which led to a new operation in 2019

The Ghanaian striker has scored 6 times and provided 3 assists in 14 League games for Rio Ave in the ongoing Liga Portugal 22/23 football season.

He is yet to be capped by Ghana at the international level.