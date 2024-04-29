1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Abdul Aziz Yakubu showcased his scoring prowess for Rio Ave on Saturday as they battled FC Vizela to a 1-1 draw in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

In just the fourth minute of the first half, Yakubu demonstrated his sharpness in front of goal, calmly finishing after receiving a precise pass from Umaro Embalo.

Despite their early lead, Rio Ave couldn't maintain their advantage, and the game reached halftime with the score level.

FC Vizela mounted a strong comeback, with Samuel Essende equalizing in the 67th minute.

Despite both teams creating numerous opportunities in the second half, neither could find the decisive goal, resulting in a share of the points at full-time.

With his goal in this match, Abdul Aziz Yakubu's tally for the season now stands at six goals and one assist in 16 league appearances for Rio Ave.