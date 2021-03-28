42 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Abdul Basit Adam scored the solitary goal that handed his Esperance side all three points in a hard fought win against UC Monastir at home.

It was a vet difficult game for both sides as the home side Esperance started the game on the front foot but struggled to break down a rugged away defence as the first half ended barren with neither side unable to score a goal.

Just as it seemed the game was head to a stalemate the Ghana forward scored int the 82nd minute to hand the host all three points.

The 24 year old has scored two goals for his new side since joining the red and gold in January.

Esperance currently occupy the top position on the Tunisian Ligue with 46 points after 18 games.

Adam Basit has in the past played for Prisshtina in Albania,FC Truth in Kosovo and Dreams FC in the local league.