2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, is brimming with excitement after netting his first career hat-trick in Leicester City's commanding victory over Southampton, bringing them closer to a Premier League return.

Issahaku's stellar performance didn't stop with his hat-trick; he also provided an assist in the 5-0 triumph, delivering a five-star display at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Reflecting on his remarkable feat, an ecstatic Issahaku found it challenging to articulate his emotions as Leicester City's Premier League promotion looms ever closer.

"I don’t think I can tell you how I feel," he expressed after the match. "It’s so amazing and I feel so happy for this day. This is what we’re here to do, and we are just going more and more where we want to.

"I’m so happy. Today was a big day. Everyone, including the bench and the whole team, was supportive. We ended up getting the three points so it was a good day.

"As I’ve told you already in previous interviews, we have come a long way to lose what was in our hands. We’re working hard, and this is why we’ll keep going until we get to where we want."

Since joining Leicester City on loan from Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku has contributed to 18 goals in the Championship. The English club retains the option of making the deal permanent, reflecting their confidence in the young Ghanaian's abilities.