Former Inter Allies midfielder Isaac Twum says that Dreams FC forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is the best player currently in the Ghana Premier League.

He says the tricky attacker has the talent and potential to be one of the very best players in the world and needs to be given the confidence to achieve that.

Issahaku was adjudged as the best player at the African Youth Championship in Maunritania in March this year and has since then grown in leaps and bounds and is a member of the Black Stars.

Since joining Dreams FC from lower tier side Steadfast FC, he has taken the Ghana Premier League by storm having notched an incredible five goals in six matches so far.

Speaking in an interview with Koforidua based Aben FM, the former Hearts of Lions ace urged the youngster to be consistent and he will reach the very top.

“Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is a fantastic player. At his age, he has got the opportunity to play for the Black Stars so I believe if we give him the confidence, he can go far. For now, he is the best player in the Ghana Premier League looking at the qualities he has shown” he told Koforidua-based Aben FM.

“I have watched his videos and I can tell you for a fact that, he is ontop in the league”

He has three caps for the Black Stars all coming under Milovan Rajevac.