7 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made a triumphant return from suspension, delivering a standout performance to propel Leicester City to a commanding 5-0 victory over Stoke City in the English Championship on Saturday.

Issahaku, who had missed the Foxes' previous three Championship fixtures, showcased his prowess by providing the crucial assist for Leicester's opening goal at the King Power Stadium.

The 19-year-old's impact extended beyond the assist, as he contributed four key passes and executed three impressive tackles throughout the match, earning him the coveted title of Man of the Match.

His stellar display also secured him a well-deserved spot in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Joining Issahaku in the Team of the Week are Leicester City teammate Wout Faes, along with Huddersfield Town trio Josh Koroma, Ben Wiles, and Jonathan Hogg.

Other notable inclusions in the lineup include Jak Alnwnk of Cardiff City, Kieffer Moore of Ipswich, and Preston's Will Keane, alongside Josh Sargent of Norwich.

Issahaku's consistent presence in the Team of the Week highlights his impact since joining Leicester City, with his loan spell potentially paving the way for a permanent transfer at the end of the season, given his exceptional performances.

Despite missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, Issahaku's remarkable contributions on the pitch continue to underline his growing influence in the world of football.