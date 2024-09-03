4 hours ago

Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed confidence in the team’s chances as they prepare for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Speaking to the media after the first training session at the Ohene Gyan Stadium, the 20-year-old shared his optimism for a successful campaign.

Issahaku, who made Coach Otto Addo's squad, arrived on Sunday evening and quickly integrated with his teammates during the session.

He is set to travel to Kumasi with the team later today and is focused on securing victories in the upcoming matches.

"We're going to approach the game with full energy. The support has always been there, and we are looking forward to winning all our matches," Issahaku told reporters.

This summer, Issahaku completed a permanent move to Leicester City after an impressive loan spell from Portuguese side Sporting CP.

He recently marked his Premier League debut with a crucial assist, helping Leicester City secure a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

His promising performances have drawn significant interest, with Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal reportedly willing to offer him a lucrative €10 million per season salary.

The Black Stars are gearing up to host Angola on Thursday, September 5, in Kumasi, before facing Niger four days later in their second Group F qualifier.