1 hour ago

Dreams FC bounced back to winning ways with an impressive win against Karela United FC at the Theatre of Dreams – Dawu.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored his sixth goal of the season as the Still Believe lads clinched their 4th win of the season.

The Ghanaian International scored in-between Ali Huzaif’s brace on Wednesday afternoon.

Dreams FC opened the scoring in the 8th minute through Ali Huzaif before Abdul Fatawu added the second inside 37th minutes to end the first half 2-0 in favour of the Dawu based club.

Ali Huzaif again hit the back of the net in the 52nd minute with Umar Bashiru pulling one back for Karela United through a spot kick in the 86th minute as the game ended 3-1 at Dawu.