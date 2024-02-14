9 minutes ago

Ghanaian rising star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku showcased his talent once again in the English Championship, scoring his third goal of the season as Leicester City triumphed over Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Ghana U20 standout initiated the scoring for the Foxes, contributing to their comfortable 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester took the lead early in the game, with Abdul Fatawu finding the net in the fourth minute after receiving a well-placed pass from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Adding to the lead, legendary striker Jamie Vardy secured victory for Enzo Maresca's side by scoring the second goal in the 36th minute, courtesy of another Dewsbury-Hall assist.

With this win, Leicester maintains its position at the top of the table with 78 points from 32 matches, edging closer to promotion to the Premier League by the end of the season.

Abdul Fatawu continues to impress in his debut season with the Foxes since his summer move from Sporting Lisbon.

The 19-year-old has notched three goals and provided nine assists in 26 appearances in the English second-tier competition, demonstrating his growing influence on the team.