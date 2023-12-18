5 hours ago

Ghanaian teenage sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku played a pivotal role in Leicester City's scintillating 3-2 victory against Birmingham City in the English Championship on Monday.

The talented midfielder showcased his playmaking abilities by delivering two crucial assists during the thrilling encounter.

Fatawu Issahaku's first contribution came in the 10th minute when he set up English winger Stephy Mavididi, who calmly opened the scoring for Leicester City.

Birmingham City responded promptly, with Jordan James equalizing in the 14th minute. However, Leicester City quickly regained the lead, courtesy of Fatawu Issahaku's brilliance.

The Ghanaian teenager provided a well-delivered pass to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who found the back of the net, making it 2-1 before halftime.

After the break, Stephy Mavididi extended Leicester's lead with a well-taken shot, putting them 3-1 ahead. Although Jordan James scored his second goal for Birmingham City, Leicester held on to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's performance earned him praise for his creativity and impact on the game.

In his debut season at Leicester City, the 18-year-old has been a key player, contributing two goals and five assists in 18 Championship appearances.

Leicester City's win extends their lead at the top of the Championship, positioning them three points ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town.

Fatawu Issahaku's continued success at the King Power Stadium is drawing attention and admiration for his promising future in football.