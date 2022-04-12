8 minutes ago

Talented Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has started training with the first team of his new club Sporting CP.

The youngster was officially announced by the club last week ending months of speculation about a move to the team.

18 year old Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on Tuesday 12th April spotted training with the senior side of his team which is beyond expectation.

He was expected to start life at his new club with the junior teams and rise through the ranks but that it appears has been shelved.

Fatawu Isahaku was in March 2021 handed a call up to the Black Stars B for a friendly match against Uzbekistan were he shone by scoring a goal and has since been elevated to the Black Stars proper.

Issahaku has been with Steadfast since 2019, when he was spotted by the club playing in an U13s tournament while at the Tamale Utrecht academy in the Northern Region.

Issahaku had a brief loan stint with Dreams FC where he scored six goals in 7 matches including a goal of the season contender in the opening weekend against Asante Kotoko was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon where he played three matches.