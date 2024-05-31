3 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been awarded Leicester City's Goal of the Month for April following a stunning performance against Southampton.

The 20-year-old scored a remarkable curler, contributing to a dominant victory that helped secure the Foxes' return to the Premier League.

Issahaku's standout moment came during a hat-trick performance against Southampton, another team promoted back to the EPL.

His second goal of the match was particularly noteworthy, earning him the coveted Goal of the Month accolade.

During his loan spell in England, the former Steadfast player made a significant impact, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists.

His contributions on the field led to him being named Leicester City's best young player of the season. Additionally, Issahaku scored the decisive goal in Leicester's FA Cup round of 16 victory over Bournemouth.

With his loan spell ending, Issahaku has returned home to join the Black Stars as they prepare for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next week.

The Foxes now have the option to trigger his buy clause from Sporting Lisbon, given his impressive performance throughout the season.

Your April GOTM winner...🏅 pic.twitter.com/ruYG7vnKfb