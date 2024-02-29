1 hour ago

Leicester City's Ghanaian forward, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, is poised to spearhead his team's campaign as they face Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Issahaku showcased his match-winning abilities in Leicester's 1-0 triumph over AFC Bournemouth in the fifth round, securing their progression to the last eight of the prestigious tournament.

The 19-year-old winger has been a revelation for Leicester City since his arrival, notching up four goals and providing nine assists, showcasing his dynamic attacking prowess.

His performances have garnered interest from Sporting CP, with negotiations reportedly underway for a permanent transfer from Leicester City.

Issahaku's remarkable ascent is a testament to his resilience, having initially struggled to find his footing after limited playing time at Sporting last season.

However, his confidence has surged, culminating in a potential Premier League stint next season should Leicester City maintain their Championship form.

The impending clash against Chelsea promises fireworks, with both sides eager to secure a coveted spot in the semi-finals.

Issahaku and his teammates understand the magnitude of the challenge and are prepared to deliver their best performance.

Scheduled for March 16, the encounter has captured the imagination of fans, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown between two formidable opponents.

With Issahaku leading the charge, Leicester City aims to upset the odds and clinch a memorable victory, propelling them one step closer to FA Cup glory.