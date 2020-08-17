5 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu has been adjudged man of the match in his club's 3-1 victory over Norrby IF on Sunday in the Swedish Superettan league.

Fatawu was on the scoresheet as his side came from behind to clinch a 3-1 win away from home.

It is the fifth goal scored this season by the prolific goal poacher for his side Trelleborg FF.

The striker played for 88 minutes before making way for Haris Brkic after an impressive outing .

It was the home side who opened the floodgates as early as the 6th minute through Dijan Vukojevic with an assit from Abdelkarim Mammar Chaouche.

Trelleborgs returned strongly from recess and pulled parity in the 64th minute through Salif Joensson before Abdul Fatau Shafiu gave the away side the lead in the 78th minute of the game.

Fredrik Liverstam made the results safe with by adding the third goal to secure victory and all three points for his side.

Abdul Fatau Shafiu has now scored 5 goals in 13 appearances for his side in the Swedish Superettan league.