9 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and his Leicester City team have clinched promotion back to the English top flight, even without kicking a ball, following a season in the Championship.

Leicester City sealed their promotion to the Premier League after Leeds United suffered a crushing defeat by Queens Park Rangers. The 4-0 loss at Loftus Road dashed Leeds' hopes of catching up with the Foxes.

This victory means that Daniel Farke's side remains four points adrift of Championship leaders Leicester with only one game left in the season.

The Foxes have maintained an impressive performance throughout the season, staying on track to reach 100 points on their journey back to the Premier League after being relegated last season.

Leicester now has an opportunity to claim the Championship title on Monday by securing victory against Preston. This achievement would be solidified if third-placed Ipswich fails to defeat Hull City on Saturday.

Furthermore, Ipswich could potentially join Leicester in the Premier League next season if they manage to accumulate five points from their remaining three matches, further highlighting the significance of the Foxes' promotion to the top flight.