7 hours ago

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku had a memorable day at the King Power Stadium as he played a pivotal role in Leicester City's impressive 3-1 victory over Norwich City, with the added joy of his mother, Hajia Maaria, witnessing his performance firsthand from the stands.

In a thrilling encounter, Leicester City showcased their resilience by overcoming an early setback, with Gabriel Sara opening the scoring for Norwich City just twenty minutes into the game.

However, Leicester quickly responded, with Dewsbury-Hall finding the equalizer before halftime.

The Foxes surged ahead in the second half, with goals from Stephy Mavididi and the ever-reliable Jamie Vardy securing a crucial win for Enzo Maresca's side.

Despite not directly contributing to the goals, Issahaku's presence and performance on the field were noteworthy as he played a significant role in Leicester's midfield throughout the 88 minutes he spent on the pitch before being substituted for James Justin.

The presence of Issahaku's mother and other relatives in the stands added an extra layer of pride and support, with heartwarming moments captured and shared on social media after the game.

With this victory, Leicester City halted their recent winless streak, reclaiming the top spot in the league standings with 84 points and a game in hand, overtaking Ipswich Town and reaffirming their title aspirations.