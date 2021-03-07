2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah has eulogized Black Stars defender Abdul Ismail Ganiyu for his outstanding performance against South Africa last Thursday in the African Cup of Nations qualifier at the FNB Stadium.

He says Ganiyu's performance is proof that local players are capable of playing for the Black Stars.

Speaking to Nhyira FM on the performance of the player, the FIFA licence agent lauded the performance of the former Karela United defender stating he made a case for the local players.

“Ganiyu made a clear case for local players. This shows local players will be able to fight for positions when they are given a fair opportunity in the senior national team.”

“Some of us played the Black Stars as local players and Ganiyu has affirmed that. It needs a lot of hardwork. Ganiyu and Abalora have proven that some local boys can compete.”

The former Karela United defender was resolute and read the game very well playing in central defence alongside Nicholas Opoku on his debut.

He made some very important tackles including a last ditch one in the second half that prevented Ghana from conceding.

Yusif Chibsah was not the only person as most Ghanaian football fans took to social media to eulogize the Kotoko center back for his display.

Playing as a center half for the Black Stars. Abdul Ganiu excelled and earned high marks for his performance.

He was among three other local players namely Razak Abalora and Kwame Opoku who were handed start against the Bafana Bafana.