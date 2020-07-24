50 minutes ago

Ghana and former Inter Allies midfielder, Abdul Halik Hudu has now joined Swedish Suppretan side GIF Sundsvall on loan for the season.

"He is an exciting and young talent with the right qualities for Norrland football," commented Giffarna's sports director Urban Hagblom on the club's website.

The 20-year-old midfielder Abdul Halik Hudu was recruited to Hammarby from Ghanaian side Inter Allies in 2018.

His debut with Bajen has had to wait as Hudu has mainly played with the lower tier club IK Frej where he has made a total of 29 competitive matches scoring three goals since arriving in Sweden.

The midfielder was in IK Frej's first match against IF Brommapojkarna in division 1, but after that there have been no more matches in Täbylaget and now it is clear that he will continue his career in the Superettan instead.

The loan is valid for the rest of the season and after that the parties will review Halik Hudu's contract, GIF Sundsvall announced.

According to the site Transfermarkt, Halik Hudu's contract with Hammarby expires next summer.