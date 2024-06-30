9 hours ago

Dreams FC center-back Abdul Jalilu has completed a move to Rwandan topflight club Mukura Victory Sport ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian has signed a two-year deal with Mukura Victory Sport, leaving behind his former club, the former FA Cup winners.

"Grateful to Allah for this journey. Excited for my new chapter with Mukura Victory Sport. I'll continue to give my best and work hard in my new home," Jalilu expressed after finalizing the move.

Jalilu becomes the latest Ghanaian player to venture into Eastern Africa this week, following Richmond Lamptey and Dauda Saaka, who moved to Asante Kotoko and Bofoakwa Tano respectively.

The former Dreams FC captain attracted attention for his pivotal role in the club's memorable journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, featuring prominently in 11 matches as Dreams FC advanced to the semi-finals of the competition.

Additionally, Jalilu played a crucial part in Dreams FC's historic triumph in the 2022/23 season, notably starring in the FA Cup final where Dreams FC secured their first major silverware by defeating King Faisal.

Mukura Victory Sport anticipates leveraging Jalilu's extensive experience as they aim for success in the upcoming campaign.