9 hours ago

Former Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu has shared insights into his decision to depart the Ghana Premier League after four years, joining Rwandan top-flight side Mukura Victory Sport on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old centre-back, instrumental in Dreams FC's notable CAF Confederation Cup campaign and their historic FA Cup triumph in the 2022/23 season, cited the desire for a new challenge and environment as pivotal in his move.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Jalilu expressed his pragmatic approach to the decision: "I wasn't tired of playing in the Ghana Premier League, but after several years, I felt it was time for a change.

Like anyone striving for the best in life, I needed this move because it was beneficial for me. I play football to support my family, and when you receive an offer that improves your situation, you have to consider it seriously."

Jalilu emphasized that his motivations were grounded in practical considerations rather than personal accolades:

"To be honest, I'm not chasing the Ballon D'Or or individual awards. My focus is on providing better for my family, given our circumstances.

The Ghana Premier League is fantastic, but after four years, I felt a change of environment was necessary."

His move to Mukura Victory Sport aligns with a trend of Ghanaian players seeking opportunities in Eastern Africa, following Richmond Lamptey of Asante Kotoko and Dauda Saaka of Bofoakwa Tano.

Jalilu's addition is poised to strengthen Mukura Victory Sport's defense as they target success in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Jalilu's journey exemplifies a player's quest for growth and stability beyond personal accolades, marking a significant transition in his football career while aiming to make a positive impact in Rwandan football.