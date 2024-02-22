5 hours ago

Abdul Karim Zito, coach of Dreams FC, has publicly disclosed that his reluctance to tolerate insults has deterred him from vying for the vacant Black Stars coaching position, despite his significant stature in Ghanaian football.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), under the leadership of Vice President Mark Addo, has established a committee tasked with identifying and appointing a new coach for the four-time Africa champions, following their disappointing AFCON campaign that led to the removal of the coaching staff.

Contrary to his notable presence in Ghanaian football, Zito clarified that he did not submit an application for the coaching role, citing personal reasons for his decision.

"I didn’t apply for the job. I have my reasons, and it’s not because I can’t work. No one was born to handle the Black Stars. I want to be factual; those of us affiliated with Kurt Okraku, including me, are victims of circumstances," Zito explained.

Emphasizing his aversion to insults, Zito stated, "One thing I don't like is insults, that's why I didn't apply," highlighting his intention to avoid potential controversies and negative criticism.

Zito, renowned for his contributions to talent scouting and development in Ghana, has previously managed various youth national teams, achieving success by guiding Ghana to victory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

As the GFA continues its quest for the new Black Stars coach, Zito's decision sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals affiliated with Kurt Okraku and prompts reflection on the selection process and the environment surrounding the esteemed coaching role.