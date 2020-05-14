1 hour ago

Ghana's Abdul Majeed Waris knew right in the summer that he did not feature in the plans of FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao despite a a fruitful loan spell at FC Nantes.

An attempt was made to join Spanish club Deportivo Alaves with the player moving to Spain and having the medical done only for the move to fall through at the death.

The player was banished from the FC Porto first team and had to be training with the Junior sides until a January loan move to Fc Strasbourg saved him from the Fc Porto hell.

"Yeah, I actually went there [Alaves], I did the medical and I was waiting to see what happened and it didn’t happen at the end. So these are some of the things I mean, I didn’t know exactly what was happening," he told Get Football News France.

The former Nantes striker scored twice and made an assist in the six games he played for Strasbourg before the coronavirus induced break and the subsequent abrupt end of the ligue 1.

