4 hours ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was the man of the match on Saturday as he helped his Belgian Jupiler Pro League side KAS Eupen secure a point in their match against Union Saint Gilloise.

It was a match which the home side utterly out played and dominated for long spells and had numerous opportunities to have won.

The heroics of the Ghanaian shot stopper only kept the game goalless and it was only a matter of when but Abdul Manaf was resolute in the goal post.

The 23 year old goalkeeper made three brilliant saves, one high claim and two clearance as he kept his side in the game.

He made 43 touches, 9 out of 23 long balls were accurate while making 55% accurate passes winning one aerial duel per stats gathered by Sofascore.com

The Ghanaian goalie has regained his number one slot after his return from the African Cup of Nation and has since kept two clean sheets in six matches played.

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen is expected to feature in the squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria next month.