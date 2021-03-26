1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin has revealed why he left Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in the summer.

The exciting center back left the Farum club for Portugal despite fielding several offers from clubs across Europe.

In an interview with godfred.subtack.com,he has revealed why he decided to switch camp from Denmark to Portugal after fours years at FC Nordsjaelland.

“I needed a new experience. I had gotten too comfortable after four years and I felt that needed to change”, he stated.

He further avers that he had learnt a lot at the Danish club and needed a change of environment to learn new things from experienced players.

“I had learnt all that they could teach and I felt I needed to learn from more experienced players”, he added.

He is a product of the renowned Right to Dream Academy.