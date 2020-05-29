2 hours ago

Ghana and FC Nordsjælland defender Abdul Mumin Suleman has signed a short contract extension to his expiring deal till the end of the Danish Super League.

The center back's contract is due to expire on June 30 but has now extended it till July 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mumin who will become a free agent at the end of the Danish league season has been linked with moves to Brighton and Hove Albion.

But the contract extension does not mean it will kill all transfer speculation about the Ghanaian defender who has been linked with moves to clubs in Italy, France and Holland in the summer.

The Danish Super League resumed from the coronavirus enforced break today Friday 29th May 2020.