26 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin Suleman trained for the first time with his new teammates after completing his move to Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães in the current transfer window.

The center back joins the Portuguese side on a four year deal after parting ways with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland following the expiration of his contract.

The 22 year old defender left the club after declining against renewing his contract which expired in June after a four year stay with the Denmark club.

A former Right to Dream Academy player, Mumin joined the Danish club in 2016 and went on loan to HB Køge before becoming a mainstay in the team two years later.

He became a regular in the team this season making 29 appearances across all competitions scoring a goal in the process.