4 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Abdul Razak Yusif has expressed his excitement at joining Estonian top flight side Paide Linnameeskond in the ongoing transfer window.

The 19 year old center back joined his new cub from lower tier side Fensu Rovers FC on a season long loan deal.

His new side will feature in UEFA's second tier competition the Europa League and the defender will be hoping to play a part in his team.

"I’m excited to join @paidelinnameeskond to begin a new phase of my career, praise be to the Almighty Allah, to the various development teams that brought the best in me especially Neta Fc, Tanga fc ,Densu Rovers and among others.Words cannot describe how I feel and how grateful I am, I will always be part of the team.Standing here wouldn't have been possible without a supportive family, friends and management @imani_sem , @modousticpr that has consistently and tirelessly worked towards this day,I'm humbled and grateful!"

"To the massive reception and the love from the people of @paidelinnameeskond, i can only give my best to show my appreciation, thanks once again to be part of the family," he posted on Instagram after putting pen to paper.

He played for Ghana at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

Yusif was on the radar of clubs like Olympique Lyon, FC Copenhagen and Vitesse.