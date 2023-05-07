1 hour ago

Abdul Wahab, a Ghanaian international, has been named the Player of the Season at LGC Moncarapachense, a Portuguese lower-tier club.

The midfielder has been in excellent form for his team throughout the 2022/23 Portuguese Liga 3 season.

Abdul Wahab played in 23 league matches this season and scored one spectacular goal.

After assessing the performance of all the players this season, Abdul Wahab was chosen as the LGC Moncarapachense Player of the Season.

The 24-year-old player was signed by the Portuguese side from SC Covilha and has made a strong comeback after a serious injury that nearly ended his career.

Before playing for LGC Moncarapachense, Abdul Wahab played for Ghanaian clubs such as Tame United, Tema Youth FC, and New Edubiase United.

Winning the Player of the Season award is a great achievement for Abdul Wahab, and it will motivate him to do more for his club in the upcoming seasons if he stays.