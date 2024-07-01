5 hours ago

Abdulai Mukarama expressed her excitement after being named the Home-Based Women's Player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

The Hasaacas Ladies star triumphed over Ophelia Amponsah and Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies to clinch the prestigious award.

Mukarama's achievement is particularly remarkable as she was making a return to football after a two-year hiatus due to an injury that left her without a club for the past two seasons.

Despite the setback, the former FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner made a stunning comeback, inspiring Hasaacas Ladies to victory in the Ghana Women's League.

She also scored the decisive goal that secured the Black Princesses' gold medal at the African Games in March this year.

In her social media post, an elated Mukarama shared, "Home-Based Footballer of the Year after a two-year injury hiatus! Dedication and passion for the sport have paid off."

Mukarama's impressive performances in the league have earned her a maiden call-up to the Black Queens, as the team prepares for a friendly against Japan next week.