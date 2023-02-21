49 minutes ago

Legendary former Ghana captain, Abedi Ayew has paid a visit to the family home of departed Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu at Ogbojo - Accra to commiserate with the family.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

His mortal remains were conveyed to Ghana on Sunday evening via Turkish airline with arrangements being made for interment and the funeral.

Abedi Ayew joined several mourners and sympathizers who thronged the family home of the former footballer to commiserate with them and share in their pain.

He was accompanied by his wife Maha Ayew and his youngest daughter and family spokesperson Fiifi Tackie.

The former Ghana star who is the father of Black Star players Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew also presented some bottled water and an unspecified amount of money to the family.

Christian Atsu was capped 65 times by Ghana and he scored ten goals as he played at several AFCON tournaments.