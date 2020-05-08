29 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak Newboy, Abednego Tetteh has bigger ambitions of helping the club win the premier league title as well as make a return to Africa Club Cup competition.

The Phobians have not won the Premier League title since 2009 and Abednego Tetteh hopes to help the side break that jinx.

The highly rated goal-poacher signed a three-year deal with the Hearts of Oak in the second transfer window.

Although Tetteh is yet to make his Phobian debut due to the suspension of the league as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana, the former Bechem United striker has been very vocal in the media.

“I want to help the club qualify for Africa and win the league title. I already feel at home because the players here are already my friends. Football is one language and any team that you join irrespective of race or language makes you feel at home”, he told Happy FM.

On the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on football activities in the country he said, “Every body is affected by the Covid-19 and we pray this disease will go away so we will be free and football returns”.