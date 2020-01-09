2 hours ago

Abeiku Ainooson is the latest player to complete a move to Sekondi Hasaacas FC.

The central defender becomes the 5th Hasmal signing adding up to the likes of Sampson Eduku, Ben Ankrah, Isaac Asare and Sidique Labanti.

The former Asante Kotoko, Ashantigold SC center half penned till the end of the 2019/20 season.

Ainooson will be wearing shirt number 5.

Sekondi Hasaacas FC have set out a target to push to the top-flight this campaign and will begin the season with a game against New Edubiase United at the Sekondi Sports Stadium on Sunday, 12 January.

Abeiku Ainooson is a former Ghana Premier League winner, WAFU Champion with Black Stars B.

All at Sekondi Hasaacas FC wish him the very best of luck heading into the season.