2 hours ago

Ace broadcaster, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has graduated from the University of Ghana Business School with another Master's Degree.

He already holds a master's degree in Tourism Management from the University of Cape Coast, a post-graduate in Public Administration from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. Santana also has Associate in Legal Studies and Litigation from New York Paralegal School, and Advance Certificate in Public Relations and Advertising from Ghana Institute of Journalism.

While speaking at his graduation on Saturday, March 25, 2023, Santana thanked his wife, Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey, for inspiring him to strive for excellence.

He noted that his wife purchased the forms, completed it, and funded his school expenses to ensure he gets to where he is now.

"My wife is an encouragement and an inspiration, my wife got her master's degree before I got my master's degree, so she actually inspired me, but i decided to challenge her, so I've done more masters than her, now I've done three postgraduates.

"In fact, she even filled my registration forms, paid my fees to ensure I go to school to learn. She set alarm and woke me up to read. So I thank God for blessing me with a wonderful and a beautiful partner who always help me to thrive for excellence," he said as he gave his wife a thank you kiss.

The General Manager for the Despite Media Group, Kennedy Osei Agyemang and a few high profile individuals accompanied Abeiku to his graduation.

Abeiku Santana is the host of Ekwanso Dwoodwoo late afternoon show on Okay FM, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group.

He is also the CEO of Kaya Tours Ghana Limited a Ghanaian travel company.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com