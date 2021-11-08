7 hours ago

Despite Media conglomerate comprising; Peacefmonline, UTV, Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM and Hello FM won awards at the 11th edition of the RTP Awards that happened on Saturday, November 6, 2020.

The awards event was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Media personalities in the persons of Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Akosua Ago Aboagye, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Dan Kweku Yeboah, Agya Kwabena, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Nana Yaa Konadu among others won big on the night.

Despite Media was adjudged the Media Group of the Year and Peacefmonline won the Online Portal of the Year.

Peace FM and UTV also won Radio Station of the Year and TV Station Of The Year respectively.

Abeiku Santana took the ultimate award as the RTP Personality of The Year.