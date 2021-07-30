1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi constituency, Bryan Acheampong has donated farm inputs worth GHC500,000 to over 6,000 farmers in the area to support their farming activities.

The items, ranging from wellington boots, cutlasses, fertilizers amongst others were given to the farmers at Hweehwee, a farming community within the constituency.

Presenting the items to the farmers, Mr. Isaac Agyapong, District Chief Executive (DCE) hailed President Akufo-Addo for the introduction of many agricultural programs to support farmers.

He touted the implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development program, cocoa pruning, rearing for food and jobs among others.

He assured the farmers who gathered at the event of Government continuous support to improve their livelihood.

The DCE appealed to Ghanaian youth to involve themselves in agriculture as according to him, it is a prestigious sector that could assist in eradicating poverty.

“Let me make this passionate appeal to the youth. Don’t just come as witnesses to such events but also venture into agriculture activities, especially farming. It is one of the lucrative jobs all over the world. I’ll urge you to look that direction and you would be glad you did.” He said.

The beneficiaries thanked the MP for his kind gesture.