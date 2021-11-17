1 hour ago

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has complained about the late start of the 2022 budget reading.

MPs expected the budget reading to start at 10:00 am but like in past years, the budget reading will start over an hour late.

“MPs are asked to report for the Budget presentation at 10am & more than 2 hours after, we are still waiting in our seats,” he said in a Facbook post.

“I guess in our Republic, time is not money & productivity has a different definition,” the MP added.

The Finance Minister eventually started the budget presentation three hours late at 1:00 pm.

This is not the first time a budget presentation and events like State of the Nation addresses have been delayed.

Source: citifmonline