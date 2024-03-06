6 hours ago

Opposition Members of Parliament led by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, took a satirical stance by commissioning the uncompleted National Cathedral project as a symbolic gesture aimed at highlighting the government’s perceived failure to finish the project.

Initial attempts by the opposition MPs to access the construction site, where the controversial National Cathedral stands, were thwarted by security personnel, who prevented them from delivering a statement at the location.

Originally slated for commissioning on March 6, as indicated by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the 2021 budget statement presented in Parliament, the cathedral has become a focal point of criticism, particularly from minority MPs who are dissatisfied with the project’s expenditure.

Despite being barred from entering the construction site, the minority MPs reached an agreement with security personnel to stand at the entrance, where they intended to conduct a press conference to voice their discontent with the ongoing project and its associated costs.

The symbolic act of commissioning the uncompleted National Cathedral underscored their critique of what they perceived as shortcomings in the government’s handling of the project.

“When the act of parliament had to grind on him [Ofori-Atta], he had to come and beg. Your instructions are that we should not enter, we will not enter, we will stand at the entrance,” Sam George MP for Ningo-Prampram said,

They then cut a sod to commission the Cathedral on behalf of the president.

“We commission this expensive hole, on behalf of Dr Bawumia, President Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta.”

Source: Citinewsroom.com